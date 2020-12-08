Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

'I just love this time of the year, it makes me laugh'– Shatta Wale

According to dancehall musician Shatta Wale, the shenanigans that are being exhibited during this time of the election in Ghana brings him a lot of laughter.



This observation by the SM Boss follows off the back and forth ensuing between the members and supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over who is in a ‘comfortable lead.’



On the flip side, the NDC is claiming that it has flipped over 30 parliamentary seats which belong to their archrivals NPP.



With all that and how Ghanaians and politicians are waiting with bated breath to understand how the results are going, Shatta Wale believes it’s just a real source of laughter to him.





I just love this time of the year ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? Ghanaians deh make Ade laff pic.twitter.com/gmZDIo86YP — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) December 8, 2020

