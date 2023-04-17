I hustled in Ho and it gave me the platform to come out - Camidoh

Entertainment of Monday, 17 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

At the just-ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Xperience Concert, a Ghanaian musician revealed that he hustled in Ho before getting the platform to come out and become a star.



Reflecting on his journey, Camidoh shared with Doreen Abanema Abayaa that "I hustled here. Coming from Afloa, this is the place that gave me the foundation that made me come out in Accra and push myself out there."



Speaking about his music career, Camidoh expressed his satisfaction with the way things were going.



He said, "My music is fly, and we are having a good time with it. We love it, and we are just having fun with it."



However, he also mentioned that his challenge was not getting enough sleep because he loved what he was doing.



Despite being nominated in six categories for the VGMA, Camidoh noted that he was confident about his chances of winning.



"I was nominated in six categories for the VGMA. To win, the fans need to vote, they vote. The body is saying we are fit for the plaques. The fans need to vote. I am confident about all of them," he said.



When asked about his plans for the future, the artiste stated that he would like to collaborate with every big name in the music industry, but only when the time was right.



"I love everybody, I just want to collaborate with everybody at the right time. People with the right vibe. You know what I am saying, it's just a step at a time. But right now, I am meeting a lot of them, and it's just God's blessing. Anyone that comes across the line, we will make it happen," he stated.



Before signing out with Doreen, the ‘Sugarcane’ artiste advised aspiring musicians to believe in themselves, saying, "they should keep believing in themselves so when the time comes, the world will have no other option than to believe in you."







ADA/BB