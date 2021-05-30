I helped my uncle operate a church - Kwesi Arthur reveals

Entertainment of Sunday, 30 May 2021

Source: 3news.com

Emmanuel Kwesi Danso Arthur Jnr, widely celebrated as Kwesi Arthur, has disclosed that he found his voice as a musician when he had a stint with his uncle to found a church in his teens.



The ‘Diidaday’ rapper, singer and songwriter said he had to help his uncle, Pastor David, start his own church by playing the keyboard and singing for him, which he was modest about narrating to the host on Showbiz 360 on Friday, May 28.



He was reacting to the question of how his family supports and considers his music craft given his background.



“Oh not really, I’m not really a church boy though I was always involved in the church. My uncle had a church, so I was helping him at the church. Yeah, he operated a church, Pastor David, it was his own church but now he is with the Royal House, so I was helping him. Sometimes I will play the keyboard and all, I wasn’t really good but I played to help, though it wasn’t really serious,” he related to Giovani Caleb with a lot of humor.

Asked what his family, especially his uncle’s reaction has been since he ventured into the music scene with his hard-hitting rap style, the ‘Son Of Jacob’ responded by saying “me I wasn’t really churchy, though I went to church I was free to do what I had to do, so he will understand”.



The ‘Grind Day’ hit rapper hinted at how he met the American rapper Vic Mensa, saying they met here in Accra when the rapper was in the country.



And he played his hook of the new ‘Winning’ track to Vic and he liked it right away.



So they recorded the hit single the next day in an apartment in Osu.



Kwesi Arthur said his first time in America was a hilarious experience, landing for the first time in Los Angeles.



He laughed all over the place with happiness because of how much it meant to be in the land of his role model Tupac, he disclosed.



“My first time travelling I went to LA, I was laughing all the way from the airport to the hotel. That was my first time there and in Tema, America was a place everyone wanted to see, so going there was just crazy for me.”



Kwesi Arthur said he loves to be in Ghana even though he can be anywhere he wants to be in the world because he strongly believes he can operate from Ghana.



He hinted that he has a new album called ‘Son Of Jacob’ cooking in the studios – about 90% complete – with a lot of hit songs to storm the industry.



His new hot single ‘Winning’ featuring Vic Mensa is on that album.