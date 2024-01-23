I haven’t seen my children for 4 years - Funny Face laments

Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 January 2024

Renowned Ghanaian comedian, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face has revealed that he has not seen his children for four years.



In a post shared by the comedian which has gone viral on social media, Funny Face stated that he lost everything during his break-up with his wife and other related issues.



He claimed that as a result of that, he has no money left which is why it has been 4 years since he saw his daughters.



“4 years dis I no see my daughters’ demma face cos chaley man damu!! Ei no be say I don’t want to see them… Chaley Shi shi sef man no get….my everything spoil”, he said.



In the post, the comedian stated that he was going to utilize his God-given talent to get back on his feet so he could garner enough money to go see his children.



He also pleaded with those who have intentions to destroy his reputation to renowned companies in the country and abroad to not go ahead with their plans as such an act could hinder him from landing ambassadorial deals.



He wrote: “Charley man made some bad choices and it has cost me. Herhhh. If you won’t help me, please just don’t destroy me to other companies who want to use me for ambassadorial deals so I can gradually gather some money small small so I can go see my daughters”



“If by God’s grace too, I wanna use the talent HE (GOD) has given me to gradually pick myself from the floor. Please stop destroying me to other companies. WE LIVE WE LEARN!! A situation that has caused me everything. So, allow me so I can hustle and gather money small to go see my children”.



I managed to call FUNNY FACE . He poured his heart out to me and I’m soo touched. I decided to start campaign to support the guy with 1000 momo on his number (0244812335). Let’s show him love cos remember he brought joy to kids way back and if he can’t afford to see his kids cos… pic.twitter.com/x8eghPmaoI — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) January 21, 2024

