I have two wives, six side chicks – Pot-carrying veteran Black Stars supporter

LifeStyle of Monday, 19 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Obour, the man known for carrying a pot during Black Stars games in support of the team, is juggling two wives – one Brazilian and one Ghanaian – along with a roster of six side chicks scattered across different neighborhoods in Ghana.



He has declared that he is unperturbed by the complexities of relationships and bragged that, women like him because of his fine character.



“I have children with about three or four women in Ghana,” he said, adding “I’m married to one of them. I also have a wife in Brazil, so, that makes it two wives.”



“I have concubines too. I don’t like them; they rather like me. They like me because of my character. In all, I have about six concubines. One is at Taifa, the others are at Pokuase, Barrier, East Legon and Osu.”



In his interview on The Delay Show which was aired on February 18, 2024, Obour said he was aware of his charismatic nature, stressing that his wives will not be bothered should they hear him talk about his romantic affairs or association with other women.



“My wife knows I’m loved by ladies. And she knows I’m an entertainer. My wife can see me hold someone and think it’s all about entertainment. In case she sees me on a bed with another lady and she’s not happy, she should take me off the bed.”



Meanwhile, Samuel Aggrey as he is affectionately called, opened up on his unique style of carrying a pot during matches.



"I am afraid your pot will crash," show host Delay stated at the beginning of the interview, to which he responded: "It won't fall; it cannot. It is grounded."



"Does it not make your neck hurt?" Delay asked, to which Obuor responded: "Not at all. Something that you have mastered remains in your head, so it is in my head."



Aggrey has serially been captured among Ghanaian fans whenever the Black Stars are playing at a tournament in Africa or the World Cup. He is usually spotted with underpants.







BB