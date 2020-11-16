You are here: HomeEntertainment2020 11 16Article 1109872

Entertainment of Monday, 16 November 2020

Disclaimer

Source: Peace FM

'I have spent over GH¢300, 000,featured over 70 celebrities in Cocoa Season' - Lilwin

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win play videoActor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win

Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah has revealed that over 70 celebrities have been featured on his much-anticipated TV series titled “Cocoa Season”.

Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as Lil Win has finally opened up about his much-publicized upcoming TV series.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Peacefmonline.com on set in Kumasi, he revealed that he has spent over GH¢300, 000 so and still counting.

Asked if there is any investor or sponsor supporting the production of this high budget series, Lilwin said he is the sole financial of the project.

The comic actor is confident that his upcoming “Cocoa season” will revive the dwindling local film industry.

The highly anticipated series features some top actors namely Kofi Adjorlolo, Vivian Jill, Mr. Beautiful, Kalybos, Maame Serwaa, and Agya Koo.

It also has appearances from musicians Stonebwoy, Sista Afia, Yaa Pono, Fameye, Strongman, E.L, Eno, Medikal, Deborah Vanessa, Freda Rhymes, Obibini, among others.

According to Lilwin foreign movie and series and especially telenovelas have dominated the media space in recent times, so he was compelled to create a unique content that would appeal local viewers and hopefully reduce the number of foreign content on our screens.

Lilwin added that the upcoming series would be the biggest sitcom to hit the screens considering the thrills and chills that comes along with it.

He also spoke about why he decided to feature actor Mr. Beautiful who had been blacklisted by Kumasi based film producers, among other things.

Lilwin also disclosed that the series would air on UTV.

Watch the full interview below:


Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

News

Emma Mitchell was a former Trade and Industry Minister

Former Trade and Industry Minister under Rawlings explains why she resigned

Sports

Some of the players getting off the plane

Black Stars land in Sudan ahead of 2021 AFCON qualifier

Business

The new scheme is offering mortgages at about 10 percent per annum

How the new National Mortgage and Housing scheme works

Africa

AE-Rebecca with her child_credit Brain Inganga_BBC

The Baby Stealers - BBC Africa Eye full documentary

Opinions

Late Jerry John Rawlings

This fake love is Legendary