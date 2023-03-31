I have only one regret in life – Osebo the Zaraman

Entertainment of Friday, 31 March 2023

Richard Brown popularly known as ‘Osebo the Zaraman’ has revealed that his biggest regret in life is piercing his ears.



According to Osebo, he pierced without thinking about the repercussions at a time he was carried away by the societal lifestyle (Akata), but he afterward regretted his decision.



The highly-rated fashionista continued by saying that a taxi driver had encouraged him to take the earrings out because of the negative stereotypes that exist about men who wear earrings, which advice he heeded to.



Speaking in an interview with Onua FM on March 30, 2023, Osebo added he wished that it was possible to seal the pierced area.



“I regret one particular decision in my life, what I did that I have regretted is piercing my ear, because I was a DJ at the time and I was carried away by the societal lifestyle (akata) so I had to pierce because of the club.



“So, around 1999, I used to stay at Kingsby and I had no car but there was a particular taxi that used to pick me up for my personal rounds.



“…so, one day the taxi driver advised me that, Ghanaians have different kinds of perceptions of people who pierce, so, if possible, I should remove it because I have a great destiny,” he said.



Osebo added, “if it is possible for me to seal it, I will do it but is not possible.”



