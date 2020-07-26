I have never voted in my life, but I will vote for Nana Addo this year - Mr Logic

Entertainment of Sunday, 26 July 2020

Music producer and entertainment analyst, Emmanuel Barnes, also known as Mr. Logic, has declared that he will vote for the first time in his life in December and he will vote for President Nana Akufo-Addo because of his care and support for the creative art industry in this trying moment.



The creative art industry, like many sectors of the economy, has been hardest hit by the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic following the cancellation of entertainment programs due to the ban on public gathering.



In order to mitigate the devastating effect of the Coronavirus on the industry and to help mitigate the effects on the industry and its members, government has announced a 50 million cedis alleviation package for the creative art industry .



It is this thoughtful, bold step by the government which has moved the popular music producer to end his self-imposed voting ban and declare his confidence in President Akufo-Addo's government.



Speaking on Adom FM's Entertainment Hall Show, Mr. Logic revealed that he has never voted in his life but he will vote for President Akufo-Addo the first time he votes in December because the President has demonstrated that he is a listening father who cares about the creative art industry at a time industries have been hit by the global pandemic.



"All through my life, I have never voted because I never saw anything good that any government did for my industry. But at this particular time of my life, as an industry player, as a creative art person, I can say Nana Addo has done something for us. Now, I am proud to be a Ghanaian, I am patriotic and I am ready to vote," said the music producer.



"I have registered and I wouldn't have wasted my vote if I voted for Nana Addo. I will vote for him because I have always said that I will vote for a party whose policies will benefit what I do."



The music producer commended President Akufo-Addo for listening to the cries of the industry, which he said has been greatly affected by the pandemic.



"Coronavirus has ravaged our industry. We spent so much on production and we get nothing in return. We have lamented on radio and finally Nana Addo has heard our call."



"To be a President, you also have to be a father and you have to be a listener. Nana Addo has listened to our cry. Let us put politics aside; a government which shows concern is the one which deserves to be supported and voted."



Mr. Logic urged members of the creative arts industry to take advantage of the government's package to re-invest and get back on track.



He urged members without tax identification numbers (TIN) to get some because that could be a key requirement for accessing the package.



The effects of the Coronavirus pandemic on the music and entertainment industry has been dire, as it is one of the industries which has come to a complete halt.



While a few programs and artistes have resorted to virtual performances, several musical shows and entertainment programmes have been cancelled indefinitely due to outbreak.



Other analysts on the show commended the government for earmarking 50 million cedis alleviation package for the creative arts industry, a step they believe will help uplift the industry and members post Coronavirus

