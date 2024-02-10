I have enjoyed working with Sammy Flex more than any other manager in my career - Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Saturday, 10 February 2024

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has expressed his appreciation for his manager Sammy Flex, rating him the best among all of his former managers.



In an interview on Onua Showbiz on Saturday, February 10, Shatta Wale disclosed how he usually had problems with his former managers who always had different demands than what he wanted.



However, he mentioned that Sammy Flex listens to him and meets his needs as an artiste.



"Sammy Flex is the Moses for the Shatta Movement. He is just listening to me and I love that. I want to commend him for being patient and following what is happening. All the managers I have worked with, if I say I want Gari, they will give me chicken," he said to the host, Nana Kwame Gyan.



"A manager who comes into your life and tries to control you as an established artiste, that is where I have issues with most people who come into my life. I will say Kudos to him [Sammy Flex]...I like people who want to follow," he added.



Shatta Wale was speaking for the first time since he released his 'KONEKT' album earlier this month.



The artiste has had bad experiences with his previous managers and did not have a manager for a long time until he chose Sammy Flex to join his team.



