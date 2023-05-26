I have bad heart – Tonto Dikeh opens up

Entertainment of Friday, 26 May 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has revealed that she has a ‘bad heart.’



She made this known in a post on her Instagram page on Thursday, May 25, 2023.



The actress made this statement while crying out that she wants to live long and be there for her son.



She added that despite her 'bad heart', her primary purpose in life is to witness her son's growth and milestones.



She wrote: “As part of my birthday gift to myself, I have decided to LIVE A LONG LIFE by gifting me a membership to a gym.



“I am a 38 years old woman with a bad heart. This is not fun, nor do I like it here, but it’s my third day, and I can only say I breathe better, my pulse is open, my blood is pumping, and I am overall in pain. But I have a goal.”





“If you are looking for motivation today, let me be yours. I am the laziest woman on earth when it comes to fitness, but what I have is extreme strength. I love being lazy. It’s my comfort zone. But I am here today,” she added.