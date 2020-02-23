Entertainment of Sunday, 23 February 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I have another son in London – Shatta Wale reveals

play videoDancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Controversial Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has revealed that apart from Majesty and his daughter, Winnie, he has another son with a London-based woman.



Shattta who referred to his London-based son as Papa Nii or Jedidiah said the boy is the same age as Majesty, the son he had with his ex-girlfriend Shatta Michy.



Speaking in a phone interview with Nana Ama Mcbrown, the Dancehall musician expressed amazement about his ability to have beautiful kids.



“I have a son in London. He is of the same age with majesty. He is called Jedidiah or Papa Nii. I feel proud to see my kids because I never knew that that young boy from Lartebiokorshie would go on to have such beautiful children. I have pretty things and clean substances in me,” he stated.



He also praised his ‘baby mamas’ for their essential role and sacrifices in raising the children



“They are all doing their work, trying the best for their children and making sure they never lack,” he stated.







