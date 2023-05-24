I have a higher calling - King Promise

Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 May 2023

For three consecutive years, King Promise watched on as he lost out at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), but that did not deter him from making music for his fans who matter a lot to him.



Promise has indicated that he has a higher calling, which is to stay constant in music production. His music speaks to the soul of listeners and inspires them for this, he will not give up.



Despite the disappointment, he knew that his time was going to come and on May 6, 2023, he won the Album of the Year with '5 Star' at the VGMA.



"I always get going regardless. I feel like I have a higher calling than just letting things get to me because a lot of people listen to me and it brings joy into their lives. Put a smile on their faces, it makes them feel good and lifts them up when they are down.



"That is like a higher calling. In 2019, I won at VGMA and since then I've not won until this year, The years I hadn't won, I was still going hard...I just kept going, just kept dropping music. It is funny when those things happen, I always come back with a smash," he stated in an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz.



