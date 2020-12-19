Entertainment of Saturday, 19 December 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

I hate that we make our listeners look like unintelligent people - Trigmatic

Renowned rapper, Trigmatic, has commented that he hates how musicians and leaders in general, make Ghanaians look like unintelligent people.



In an interview with Foster Romanus on eTV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show, he explained with an instance of how people sometimes say that Ghanaians do not like songs that have sensible content when in actuality, that is not the case with everyone.



He observed that people who are in a place of power usually enjoy the weakness of their subordinates and basically people who are not on their level, and according to him, he is not comfortable with that.



The ‘My life’ hitmaker said, “In as much as we all take advantage of people one way or the other, you have to do it such that it’s in line with your job and it’s not rubbing off the other person.



People say that in Ghana, if you do something and it looks like you’re talking too much sense, people don’t like it but that’s not the case. So are we saying that we’re dumb? I know there are very wise people out there”.



Trigmatic noted that he knows there are people who have a taste for different types of music aside the ‘senseless’ ones that Ghanaians are perceived to love, and these are the people he is focused on.

