I got recognition from outside Ghana after I met Wanlov – AY Poyoo

Entertainment of Sunday, 23 May 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Rising Ghanaian musician, AY Poyoo has showered praise on singer Wanlov The Kobolor.



Speaking in an interview with Abeiku Santana on United Showbiz aired on UTV which was monitored by Zionfelix.net, AY Poyoo described Wanlov as someone who is real.



He said the popular musician does not discriminate.



While some people do not want to associate themselves with him in the industry, Poyoo was happy about how Wanlov treated him.



He recalled how he got recognition from outside Ghana after he met him.



AY Poyoo revealed Wanlov has a chunk of fans outside the shores of Ghana.



He also detailed why he is working with him and the support he has received.



In 2020, AY Poyoo featured Wanlov The Kubolor on his ‘Alcoholics’ song.



