'I get violent when in the spirit' - Nana Agradaa threatens to slap junior pastor

Entertainment of Thursday, 16 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng, popularly known as Nana Agradaa of the Heavenway Champion International Ministries, has warned her junior pastors not to get in her way when she is preaching to her congregation.



In a viral video, Mama Pat threatened to slap one of her male pastors who interrupted her speech during a sermon.



"Pastor, I will give you a dirty slap. I don't joke when I am in the spirit, I don't joke. There's been a sudden disconnect," she announced.



The 'preacher' who was displeased with the act, noted that she can get violent when filled with the spirit.



While operating at full capacity, Mama Pat wants to have maximum concentration with less interruption, as this can cause a sudden disconnect from the spirit.



She experienced a similar situation when one of her junior pastors got in her way. She announced to the congregation that there was a sudden disconnect.



Meanwhile, Mama Pat made headlines on Valentine's Day for flaunting her red bra in a viral video.



She announced to her social media followers that she was having the best time of her life with her husband on February 14, 2023.



