I get tired of answering certain questions - Michy on relationship with Shatta Wale

Popular socialite, television host cum brand influencer, Michy, has disclosed that she indeed gets fed up with some questions she’s asked during interviews she goes for.



She said this in an interview on the E-Forum show on GhanaWeb TV when she was quizzed by the host, Abrantepa if she gets tired of answering certain questions.



Michy in a quick response said that “Yes! Definitely; I will not sit here and lie. I believe totally that some conversations have been exhausted and you don’t need to go back again; because if there’s no gas in the cylinder, why are you trying to light it? There are some conversations that should not be had today. It’s been too long.”



Michy also accepted the fact that everyone has a past but going back to discussing the same old issue becomes problematic, particularly when the person involved wants to move on.



“Everyone has an ex and it’s not like I don’t want to talk about it but don’t let us go back to the past especially when you are seeing that we are making an effort to move on. You know sometimes, they ask a question and the heart speaks before the mouth so let’s not put ourselves in that situation,” she said.



When asked if she won’t talk about some specific subjects again, including her relationship with Shatta Wale, the musician said, “It can be a progressive conversation but let’s not go talk about who did what; who said what because whatever we did, so far as it’s in the past, let it be there.”



Michy and Shatta Wale used to be in a relationship for eight years but went their separate ways in 2019 after a series of accusations.



The messy breakup witnessed Michy allegedly denying Shatta all access to his child, Majesty, an allegation she has strongly denied.



Michy in a May 2023 interview on Showtym with Andy Dosty disclosed that fans who are hopeful of a comeback with Shatta will never see that happen as there is no chance of rekindling their love.











