Entertainment of Sunday, 5 February 2023

Source: zionfelix.net

'I gave Stonebwoy his first hit song' – Kwaw Kese on claims of not helping musicians

Ghanaian musicians, Kwaw Kese, Stonebwoy and Yaa Pono Ghanaian musicians, Kwaw Kese, Stonebwoy and Yaa Pono

It seems Kwaw Kese and Yaa Pono’s feud isn’t ending anytime soon as none of the rappers is ready to ditch the back and forth.

Following Yaa Pono’s claims that Kwaw Kese has never helped anyone in the music industry, Kwaw Kese has dropped a video to set the records straight.

Earlier in a quest to slam Kwaw Kese, Yaa Pono claimed that the Swedru rapper cannot boast of contributing to anyone's career.

In a viral video, Yaa Pono said;

"Let it be known to Kwaw Kese that I don't beat around the bush. He should channel his energy into helping his brother who is a musician at Swedru."

But in a rebuttal, Kwaw Kese alleged that Stonebwoy was still in high school when he took him and gave him a push.

The MadTime Entertainment boss also stated that he was the one who gave Stonebwoy his first big break, which he followed up with a second big song.

Kwaw Kese further asked Yaa Pono and other critics to go check his record before spewing lies.

However, some netizens have disagreed with the rapper's claims of being the one who discovered the BHIM Nation boss.

