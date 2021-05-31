I first saw my biological father at age 24 – Francis Amo

Entertainment of Monday, 31 May 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Ghanaian Gospel musician, Francis Amo, has revealed how long it took him to set his eyes on the man who gave birth to him.



Speaking in a recent interview monitored by Zionfelix.net, Minister Amo divulged he saw his biological father for the first time when he was 24 years of age.



Before meeting him, he stated that he searched for his father for about six years.



According to him, his quest to search for his father began after one of his aunties told him that he was in Accra.



His hope to see his father diminished after he travelled from Cape Coast to Accra without catching a glimpse of him.



Minister Francis Amo indicated that things were normal for him after he finally met his father because he was leaving life by himself all the past years without his presence.



