Entertainment of Monday, 11 January 2021

Source: My News GH

I fell in love with Mahama, not NDC – Afia Schwarzenegger

play videoComedienne Afia Schwarzenegger

Media personality and comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has said that she fell in love with former President John Dramani Mahama and not his party - the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



In a studio discussion on UTV's ‘United Showbiz’ the comedienne said she fell in love with the personality of the former President.



When asked by the host Nana Ama McBrown why she shunned the NDC to join the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Afia said:



"I fell in love with John Mahama, not the NDC, I loved the personality of John Mahama because he was the gym type. From Kufour to Atta Mills and now Nana Addo, they were all old but Mahama looked energetic and worked out."



"I switched because I love the Free SHS policy by Akufo-Addo and the NPP because my twins enjoyed the policies and if they mess up, I will switch,” she added.



