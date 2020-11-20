Entertainment of Friday, 20 November 2020

I feel underrated as an artiste - Ayesem

Ghanaian rapper and singer, Stephen Kwabena Siaw, known by his stage name Ayesem has bemoaned how industry players refuse to give him his due credit.



He expressed his surprise about some mediocre artists get most air play and attention than him. “I feel underrated as an artiste and I am surprised I don’t really get the attention I deserve”.



Ayesem also shared his surprise at not being recognised by most award schemes. According to him, these award schemes reward people he is way better than whilst delineating him to the background. But it is time. So far so good and it’ll get better”.



“Sometimes, I look at the vibe in Ghana and it is unimpressive. They talk about the top 20 rappers and I am not nominated. Meanwhile, I am better than most people in that category. It shocks me”, he stated.



He made this known in an interview with Happy 98.9FM’s DJ Advicer on the Ayekoo After Drive.



Ayesem furthered that regardless of not receiving national acclamation as deserved, the people of the Western Region acknowledge him highly.



“Ayesem is a good rapper and I have won several awards at the Western Regional Music Awards. To me, the regional award scheme has been a stepping stone”.



He, however, revealed his team is in consultation with other industry players on how to push his brand further and establish him permanently in the musical space nationally.

