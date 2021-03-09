Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

I feel people judge me in their minds anytime I go to church – Moesha Boduong

play videoMoesha Boudong is an actress and a social media influencer

Ghanaian actress and socialite, Moesha Babiinoti Boduong, has disclosed how uncomfortable she feels in the midst of members of her church whenever she turns up for service.



She said the wrong perception of Ghanaians about her, makes her feel judged anytime she attends church.



According to the actress, anytime she finds herself in such a situation, she comforts herself with the fact that God knows how true and pure her intentions are.



“People stare at me a lot when I go to church. Anytime that happens, I feel I’m being judged. I talk to God because he is the only one that sees and knows my heart and intentions. I’m a very shy person so I sit quietly anytime I go to church. Although people approach me and take pictures with me alright, deep down, I don’t feel alright,” she told Elsie Lamar on Talkertainment.



Ever since Moesha’s interview with CNN went viral in 2018, there have been harsh criticisms against the actress because she said among others that the economy of Ghana had forced her to sleep with married men for rent and also to take care of her needs.



One can recall that that particular interview did not only stir public anger but also caused the Gender Ministry to issue a statement to condemn the actress for her remarks.



