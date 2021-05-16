I feel guilty doing secular music instead of gospel - Ama Nova

Entertainment of Sunday, 16 May 2021

Source: My News GH

Afropop songstress, Ama Nova born Mercy Sackey has disclosed in an exclusive interview with Amansan Krakye that sometimes doing secular music instead of gospel makes her feel guilty.



Ama Nova whose late mother was a pastor revealed on Kastle FM’S Entertainment Show monitored by MyNewsGh.com that due to the criticisms she received from members of her mother’s church, she stopped going to church for some time.



She narrated “When I started music, I believe that some of the critics came from church because a lot of the people expected that I will do gospel music because I’m a pastor’s child.



“It didn’t happen like that but I think that I felt a bit guilty for doing secular music so at the point, I couldn’t attend choir rehearsals and I couldn’t also sing in church,” Ama Nova said.



“Because all the older women will come to you and advise you about your dressing and also about the dangers involved in doing secular music and use Ebony’s case as a reason I should refrain from secular music,” she revealed.



She added on Kastle FM, “It was really hectic for me at the time and at a point, I even stopped going to church. With time, they came to understand that the music I’m doing is not entirely bad.



“I’m doing love songs, God is love honestly and God gave me this talent because you can’t do it if it’s not a gift from God,” she told the host.