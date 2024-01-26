I fathered over 20 children but officially I have 5 kids – Veteran actor Paa George

Entertainment of Friday, 26 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran Kumawood actor Paa George has disclosed that he has fathered more than 20 children, but has officially accepted responsibility for only five.



Paa George, reflecting on his journey from the Concert Party days to the transition into the movie industry, shared the struggles they encountered as artistes striving for recognition.



Speaking in an interview on Footpool TV on YouTube, he emphasized that in the past, they were not accorded the respect deserved, leading to difficulties in personal relationships.



"From the president to children, everybody likes ladies. I was a bit troublesome; they used to call me Kwadwo Blackie. Those times we used to work with ladies more often, so we got the opportunity to have affairs with some of them," Paa George explained.



The veteran actor elaborated on the societal challenges he faced when attempting to take responsibility for his numerous offspring.



He revealed that some women, upon discovering his background in the entertainment ecosystem, rejected him as the father of their children.



"My registered children are five, but one is late now. However, my children will be like 20, only that those I have officially registered as my own are five, and one is late, so four now.



"Those times, they used not to respect our work. So, when you impregnate someone and you want to take responsibility, their parents even reject you. When they question your work background and realize you are into a Concert Party, they drive you away. So, we were not respected at the time,” he added.







