Entertainment of Thursday, 15 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I exercise to feel healthy, not to look sexy for Sarkodie – Tracy Sarkcess claps back

Wife of rapper Sarkodie, Tracy Sarkcess

A video that shows Tracy Sarkcess, wife of Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie exercising has been making rounds on social media.



Blogger Nkonkonsa who posted the said video on his Instagram account, added the caption, “What @tracysarkcess goes through to look hot and sexy for King Sark.”



Apparently, his comment didn’t go down well with Tracy who rebutted that she goes through the pain to exercise just to look good and stay healthy all for herself.



Her reply was to debunk the notion that she is working out to look "hot and sexy" for her husband.



“Eeeii… this caption. Point of correction, I'm doing it for myself to feel healthy and good. Thank you,” replied Tracy.



The mother of two, recently welcomed her second child, Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Junior.







See the post below:





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.