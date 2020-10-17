Entertainment of Saturday, 17 October 2020

Source: My News GH

I dropped out from school in JSS 2 because of galamsey – Kwaku Manu

Kwaku Manu, Actor

Having a formal education in the 21st century forms an integral part of every individual wherever one may find himself.



In every aspect of current day life, education has come in to play a major role as almost everything is documented and one needs to understand it especially those in the creative art like Kwaku Manu himself.



School drop-outs as we all know may be caused by truancy, one losing both parents and the fact that the individual may not be good in the classroom.



However, comedian Kwaku Manu’s reason for dropping out of JSS 2 falls within none.



Though he admitted he wasn’t that brilliant, that did not prevent him from going to school but rather activities of illegal mining popularly known as galamsey stopped him from completing his basic education after the demise of his mother.



“Back in Obuasi, I was interested in school but I wasn’t that brilliant. The activities of galamseyers brought some conflict in our community and as a result, we had to flee for our lives. My family left to New Edubease and I learnt shoemaking as an apprentice of my father”. Kwaku Manu told Mona Gucci in an interview with Kantanka TV monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



After learning shoemaking, Kwaku Manu revealed that he came to Kumasi Magazine to learn electric welding before he finally entered into acting.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.