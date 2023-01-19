'I don’t watch anything of his' – Pascaline Edwards 'stings' Zionfelix

Entertainment of Thursday, 19 January 2023

Veteran Ghanaian actress, Pascaline Edwards, has disclosed the level of detestation she has for Zionfelix’s craft.



Her comments come on the heels of Zionfelix’s recent interview with Charlie Dior, where the former was purportedly asking inappropriate questions.



Charlie shared excerpts of his interview with Zion, where he was captured giving the blogger a tough time on set.



The fashion critic matched Zion ‘boot for boot’ after questions relating to his sexuality and sex life popped up.



Chancing on snippets of the interview on Charlie’s page, several celebrities, including Pascaline Edwards, Selly Galley, Fela Makafui, Mona Gucci, and many others, took to the comment section with all kinds of reactions.



He was hailed by these celebrities for grilling the blogger, but Pascaline Edwards seized the opportunity to further disclose her hidden resentment for his works.



“I don't watch anything of his..nothing of his benefits me and I love the way you threw his "things" back at him,” Pascaline wrote .



Background



Charlie Dior threw back-to-back questions at Zionfelix and, at a point, dragged his sexual escapades with two women into the subject.



In one of the questions, Zion asked if Charlie had ever slept with his fellow man, and the aftermath of that particular query went sour.



Watch the video and reactions below:

















