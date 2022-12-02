I don’t want to be a Ghanaian musician - Nacee

Entertainment of Friday, 2 December 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Award-winning Gospel Musician, Nana Osei popularly known as Nacee has disclosed that he would not want to be a Ghanaian Musician if he had the opportunity to change anything about himself.



Speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show, he stated that the structure of the Ghanaian music industry is unfavourable for the artists, making it difficult for musicians to become successful.



“It takes a lot to become a successful musician in Ghana. you can have a hit song that everybody is jamming to but you’ll have nothing in your pocket. right now as I’m talking I have a hit song, Ghana Blackstar. Everybody loves it but nothing has come out of it.” the “Efata Wo” hitmaker added.



He also revealed that he was paid less than GHS 200 as royalty under the administration of the previous Ghana Music Rights Organization leadership.



However, the songwriter who doubles as a producer, Nacee added that he is proud to be a Ghanaian and appreciates the support from Ghanaians by patronizing his songs.