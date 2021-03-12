Entertainment of Friday, 12 March 2021

Source: Gist Africa

I don’t understand why women always dump me after I show them love - Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale and Michy

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah, widely recognized as Shatta Wale has stated that he has always treated his women with respect and love to the extent that they dump him when they get tired of the love.



Speaking in an interview with Giovanni Caleb on TV3’s Showbiz 360 monitored by GistAfrica, Shatta Wale disclosed that Michy and all the other women he dated dumped him after they got tired of his love.



” I know how to pamper my women and make them feel good. Sometimes I don’t need to have sex with them, I just know how to make them happy in diverse ways.. I can shower love on them so much but they end up dumping me. They said they are tired of the love I show them and I don’t even understand”. He stated



When asked to describe his ideal lady he will marry, Shatta Wale said;



“I want someone who will be my friend, I don’t want to put anyone in a box, so I will go in for someone who is free to do what she wants but she should just keep me in the known.”



The SM Boss ahead to advise men in relationships to allow their women have fun and be themselves.



"You have to allow your women feel loved. Stop calling them and asking foolish questions like “where are you? Who are you with? Those are for boys who don’t know their left from their right. Women love to have fun so allow them enjoy themselves,” He added.



