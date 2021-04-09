I don’t think artistes have celebrated me enough – PossiGee

Entertainment of Friday, 9 April 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Ghanaian audio engineer and music producer, PossiGee, has expressed that to him, the artistes that he has worked with since the genesis of his career till date have not celebrated him enough.



By this, he meant that artistes have not praised him enough for the good works he has done for their music careers, and this appraisal, he said, would have gone a long way to help him gain the recognition he needs to pass on his knowledge and skill to the next generation.



PossiGee believes however that the celebration will automatically come when he is able to carry out successfully the good job of passing on his knowledge and skill in music mixing and mastering to the next generation, and to do this, he needs artistes to support him.



This was during an interview with the award-winning show host, Foster Romanus on the Late Nite Celebrity Show aired on e.TV Ghana.



“If the celebration will come, then with the things that I want to do now in terms of giving back to the next generation, the artistes I have worked with should support me so that we can all move forward with one vision.



“Not that they need to agree or disagree with me on anything but just because I was part of their movements and I was part of their success story”, he said.