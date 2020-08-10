Entertainment of Monday, 10 August 2020

Source: Zionfelix

I don’t sell my cars, I give it out for free when I don’t need them again – Guru

Ghanaian rapper, Maradona Yeboah Adjei, well known as Guru, has revealed how he disposes off his old vehicles.



Speaking in an interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut’ Show, the ‘Lapaz Toyota’ composer said he has never sold any of his vehicles before.



He made this disclosure when the interviewer asked about his Explorer car he drove some years ago when he appeared on the ‘Celebrity Ride’ Show with ZionFelix.



Guru answered he gave the car to someone as a gift.



He reiterated that his old vehicles are always given to people as gifts.



Guru averred once he gets a new car, he thinks someone else may be in need of the old one—so he dashes it to them.



The leader of NKZ Music revealed most of the people who receive his used cars are men.



Guru indicated that his gesture is out of brotherly love.



