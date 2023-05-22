I don't regret confronting Medikal - Michy

Entertainment of Monday, 22 May 2023

Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, popularly known as Michy, has opened up about her confrontation with Medikal and expressed that she does not regret her actions.



The incident which occurred at a party hosted by blogger GhKwaku on April 29, 2023, captured Michy confronting Medikal for lying on the radio about Shatta Wale paying their son Majesty's school fees for a full year.



When asked if she regretted confronting Medikal, Michy replied, "I don't, I really don't. Why do you call it an attack, I gave him accolades, beyond control. The F word I used…but he also said things to me."



She clarified that she had initially praised Medikal but took offence to his comments about her son and their personal lives.



Michy acknowledged the sensitivity of the issue, considering the involvement of her child's father, Shatta Wale.



She stated in an interview on Adom TV: "This issue is delicate, I haven't spoken about it. With baby daddy involved, I understand and know who he is as a person. Character personality mindset, I understand that you, however, have no right, whatsoever, to talk about your child.



“No one has asked you anything. It's a delicate matter. You understand. It's deeper than that. I know what I go through."



