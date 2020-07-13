Entertainment of Monday, 13 July 2020

Source: Zionfelix

I don’t owe anyone - Zylofon Music’s new signee

play videoGhanaian singer, Tiisha

Zylofon Music's new artiste, Tiisha has responded to her critics.



Following the signing and unveiling of Tiisha, a section of Ghanaians and customers of Menzgold Ghana Limited were agitated.



These people who claimed to have their monies locked up at Menzgold Ghana questioned why Nana Appiah Mensah is not paying their monies but has the capacity to sign a new artiste onto Zylofon Music.



Reacting to these remarks in an interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut’ Show, Tiisha said it will be ignorant on the part of her critics to think their monies were used to sign her.



She stated that she doesn’t owe anyone—and she does not know whatever is going on regarding Menzgold Ghana.



The ‘Packaging’ singer posited her contract with Zylofon Music doesn’t reveal they used someone’s money to sign her.



Tiisha added that she is not scared of joining Zylofon Music due to the Menzgold saga.



She observed those making such statements are just sharing their opinions.



Watch the full interview below:









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.