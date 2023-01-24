I don't have control over how Samini feels - Sarkodie replies

Entertainment of Tuesday, 24 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Award-winning rapper Sarkodie has apologised for any hurt feelings he may have caused dancehall artiste, Samini after he accused him of ignoring his requests to collaborate.



Samini declared that he no longer intends to work with Sarkodie on any song following the disrespect from his colleague.



In a myjoyonline.com report.com, Sarkodie insisted that dancehall artistes’ utterances must have come from a “certain place” for which he would need more details.



“Him feeling like that, I don’t have any control over that. I can only say sorry about how he feels, not necessarily because I agree with everything he is saying, but because that's how he feels.



“My mind hasn't been on the things that he is talking about, and to make things clear, I treat things differently from how others treat it,” Sarkodie said.



Sarkodie also acknowledged that he occasionally hesitates to jump on a song with some artistes not because they don't have good vocals.



“Not because the music is not good”, but “you can hear a song that is so good, but maybe you don’t hear yourself, and then you’re trying to find a pocket in the song, and then one day you do it.



“There are some songs when they sent it to you, it’s like two seconds. Maybe probably, if I send you a song and you loved it at the moment, you did it. I didn’t figure it out, and I’m not talking about him, it could happen,” he said.





