I don’t get booked for shows - Wiyaala on reason she hasn’t been visible

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Wiyaala, has explained why she is not visible in the country when it comes to performing at events.



She indicated that most of the time, she does not get booked by event organizers to perform at concerts.



She further indicated that because she does not reside in Accra, it is not easy for her to be called to perform at events, which she believes has affected her career.



Speaking in an interview with 3FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Wiyaala clarified that she has never taken a break from music as perceived by some members of the public.



“I have never taken a break in music. It was because I was not booked for events. Why would I take a break? Music is my life and it is what I do for a living. If I am not doing that then I will be sewing clothes, writing songs or teaching the children.



"Also, because I am not based in Accra and attending events, it's difficult for people to reach out to me. It's my social media handles that keep people informed about what I do. So I have never taken a break in my life since I started singing,” she said.



Wiyaala was one of the artistes who thrilled fans at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium during the closing ceremony of the 13th African Games recently.



