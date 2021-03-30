I didn’t see music as a business starting out as a producer – Kaywa

Entertainment of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Ghanaian music producer and sound engineer, David Kojo Kyei commonly known as Kaywa has revealed that he started his career without a focus on commercializing his craft.



His sole motive for starting a career in music production was to help upcoming artistes grow.



For Kaywa, his hallmark and passion have always been to build people with the sole intention of helping artistes grow and not to make money from the business, he reiterated.



Talking to Kokonsa Kester on Y 107.9 FM’s Weekend Rush Show he said, “To be very honest, I just had the passion for it because I’ve seen Sarkodie and Stonebwoy grow. So I felt like I can do it and also help the other young guys grow”.



He mentioned that when he started the Highly Spiritual music brand, he got an artiste by the name of Ashes on board and signed him. But, “We wanted to start a six-member group like the Marvins kind of thing but it didn’t work out as I wanted”.



Moving on he shared that he got the opportunity to be a judge on the MTN Hitmaker Show and that is how he got to work with Ghanaian singer Kurl Songx.



Kaywa coached and helped to produce his hit song ‘Jennifer Lomotey’.



“...and this took everyone who listened to it by storm,” he said.



“I got a few more artistes like Yaw Berk, Marshall Blue, Mr. Drew and Krymi to all come on board and this got me extremely excited. And since then, we’ve been working hard on that dream”.



Kaywa shared that he is very excited about how far he has come in the Ghanaian music industry. The producer keeps learning and looks forward to impacting more lives and groom more artistes.