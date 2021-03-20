I didn’t have to go to Bible School to become a Prophet – Kumchaha

Entertainment of Saturday, 20 March 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Prophet Kumchaha has revealed that he did not attend any Bible School unlike most men to become who he is today.



He believes priesthood comes in two forms. The specially ordained by God and those who attend a Bible school to be taught the word of God and come out to teach others.



In an interview with Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9 FM’s Nsem Pii he said, “It’s more like driving a bus. Every bus conductor who was once a driver has more experience than the driver who learnt how to drive at a driving school”.



“So for me, my priesthood is a gift from God and I didn’t have to go to school to be taught”, he stated.



“A lot of people who went to school cannot do what Kumchaha is doing. Unless God himself gifts you with the ability, you can’t do it”, he said.



Citing Peter as an example he said, “Peter never went to school but when the anointing of God came upon him, he went to Preach in Jerusalem and in a day he changed the lives of about 3000 people”.



He believes that people should know the difference between a priest who has been ordained by God and one who received tuition on what is expected of him or her as a priest.



“All I’m trying to say is that I never went to a Bible School but the grace of God upon my life is a supernatural one that only God can give to a servant of his”, he said.