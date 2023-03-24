I didn’t do any extra work on ‘Downflat’ – Kelvyn Boy

Entertainment of Friday, 24 March 2023

Ghanaian Afrobeats artiste, Kelvyn Boy has revealed that he didn’t do any extra work on his hit song ‘Downflat’ to garner such popularity across the world.



In an interview with Rev Erskine on Y 107.9 FM’s “Myd Morning Radio Show” Kelvyn Boy said,



“I honestly don’t know one particular thing that I did right about Downflat. I did what I mostly do with my music. Just what I do every day and same energy for every song I push but for some reasons this one just went out.”



Kelvyn Boy explained that he feels success in the music industry is unpredictable and one cannot always predict which song will be a hit.



“I feel like it’s always God cause you can do your best and sometimes the songs we put a lot of money in and lot potential don’t blow.”



Kelvyn Boy also revealed that it took him less than 30 minutes to record the song. He added that the process came effortlessly after meeting up with his manager Blakk Cedi to record the piece.



“It took me less than 30 minutes to actually record this song. It was premeditated because I had the beat sent to my mail by Didi and it was like three beats. This was the second beat and was vibing with the melodies but didn’t get the lyrics right the first attempt. Then the first lyric on the song started ringing in my head. I linked with Blakk Cedi because he had a studio at home. This was on a Saturday and it didn’t take more than 30 minutes to finish the work,” he shared.



Kelvyn Boy’s ‘Downflat’ has been a massive hit in Ghana and across the continent. The song has received critical acclaim for its unique sound and catchy lyrics. Kelvyn Boy’s success with ‘Downflat’ has cemented his place as one of the most talented and promising artists in Ghana’s music industry after it was featured on Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart, the Billboard US Afrobeats Chart and the Billboard Triller Chart.



Downflat has since been nominated in the Highlife Song and Most Popular Song of the Year categories of the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.