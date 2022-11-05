I did not set out to be a feminist icon - Chimamanda Adichie

Entertainment of Saturday, 5 November 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Adichie has stated that it was not part of her plans to become a feminist advocate.



She made this known while speaking at the WIMBIZ Conference, on Friday, November 4, 2022.



According to her, seeing how women were oppressed in society influenced her advocacy.



She said, "I did not set out to be a feminist icon, but I cannot stand the way women are being abused in the society and I feel like I have a platform that can make a difference, no matter how little.



"A woman gathers the courage to leave an abusive marriage, and instead of being comforted and cared for, she’s being oppressed and insulted, even by fellow women. We need to change the narrative.



"People don’t need to like you for the stand you take, all that matters is that you can sleep well at night, knowing that you have done and have said the right thing."



Chimamanda added that when society oppresses a woman, it limits the woman's potential to achieve greatness in their lives and in the lives of others.



"If you’re so judged and oppressed as a woman, you can’t conquer the world and be the best you can be," she added.





