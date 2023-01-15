I did all sorts of jobs including pickpocketing - Nhyiraba Kojo reveals

Entertainment of Sunday, 15 January 2023

Nhyiraba Kojo has shared some of the hardest jobs he had to do growing up before getting a breakthrough.



In an interview with blogger, Sammy Kay, he revealed that he used to sleep at a friend's end at Kaneshie carrying rubbish, pickpocketing, and porting people’s goods for a fee.



“I remember Castro and me sleeping on the streets of Kaneshie, we became Kayayes, became bus conductors, carried people's rubbish from their homes, and even became pickpockets. These are things I have said before. If God has blessed me, I need to let others see it,” he said.



He also stated that he had no intention of hiding his blessings after going through hardship and succeeding in life.



According to Nhyiraba, by sharing his story, people who do the jobs he used to do can be motivated to know it gets better, so they won't give up.



“In Africa, our mentality is that it's a show-off. No, it's not a show-off. I am doing this so the person on the street, the person who is a Kayaye, the person carrying rubbish from people's homes, could also say, okay, he is also like me, and so tomorrow I will also be there.



“Supposed we don't motivate ourselves for others, what happens? God didn't create the world so small, and you expect me to do things in little bits or to make others see it, it's not important. No, we need to do it for others to be motivated,” Nhyiraba Kojo added.







