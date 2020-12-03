Entertainment of Thursday, 3 December 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

I could have been a musician - GIPC boss

Yofi Grant, CEO of Ghana Investment Promotion Centre

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Yofi Grant has disclosed that he is highly gifted with the ability to see and do quality music.



According to him, he can be a musician in his next life. “If not for the fact that I have grown to this extent now, I would have actually been a musician, breaking grounds globally”, he stated.



He revealed this on an interview with Rev Erskine on Y 107.9FM’s YLeaderboard Series.



The investment mogul indicated, “if I hear a song once, I can produce it to anyone else in a month and it’ll be exactly how the song was sang with no variation”.



Using South African’s apartheid as an example he said, “South Africans are very musical and this was revealed during the period of apartheid. At the time, they wanted a way to express themselves and the only way they could do that was through music. And I think they saw it in their minds before producing it”.



Mr Yofi Grant believes one has to see music in their minds before it is produced as a record”



He indicated that a long time encounter with Kojo Antwi actually confirmed his musical talent. “He also said, I can actually see the beat in my head and it’s like a story”.

