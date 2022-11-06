'I converted you into a strong woman' - Did Afia Schwarzenegger shade Delay?

Entertainment of Sunday, 6 November 2022

Show host, Deloris Frimpong Manso better known as Delay, topped trends with a viral video that captured her explaining how her future husband will be proud and fortunate to marry a woman her type- rich and already established.



According to Delay, unlike most women who strive to be "oga wife" by marrying successful men, she will rather prefer to be a rich wife in her marriage.



"Everybody wants to be Oga wife. I am one of the few women who want to be a rich wife. Men also deserve good marriages, currently, any man who wishes to marry will only need potential and must be hardworking. You don't have to bother about renting a house because God has blessed me. My only headache is deciding what car to choose when I want to step out," these were the words of Delay.



Meanwhile, Afia Schwarzenegger, a long-time rival of Delay has dropped a subtle jab at her and claimed that she was the one who polished the show host and "converted you into a strong woman" who wouldn't depend on a man.



On the account of Afia, the woman she groomed back in 2010 used to walk in the shadows of Asamoah Gyan's ex-wife and also dated footballers and politicians just to sponsor her lifestyle.



Although Afia failed to directly name Delay as her target, she was quick to borrow the latter's words of not being an "oga wife".







Read Afia's Instagram post below:



"I heard someone went bragging about how it’s important to be a “rich wife” than oga’s wife...And I was like damn I’m very proud that you took that advice I gave you.



When we met again in 2010 you were very desperate to be a footballer’s wife or a politician’s side chick.., I remember how you were kissing the ass of the ex wife of Asamoah Gyan just so you get connected.



I thank God for being a positive change in your life .. you should have quoted your source.



All I’m saying is when you are done shading kindly tell the world how I converted you into a strong woman!!!!



And oh when you were talking about people doing things to impress social media and when you were confidently shading Moesha with sickness (madness) you should have told the audience how you left the comfort of your 2 bedroom flat in dansoman to squat with your then 22 years boyfriend Kobby at Emef Estate in someone’s boys quarters so people will think you ve arrived.. how this small boy was disrespecting you so you can drive his car.



Motivational Speakers... kindly Practice what you preach!!!! To be continued.









