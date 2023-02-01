I composed a heartbreak song for a friend, and it happened to me too - Kwabena Kwabena

Entertainment of Wednesday, 1 February 2023

Award-winning highlife musician, Kwabena Kwabena, has disclosed that the inspiration for his popular song "Aso" came from a friend who had apparently gone through a terrible heartbreak.



According to a myjoyonline.com report, the highlife musician admitted that he had a similar misfortune in his own life following the song's release.



“I now understand why people love the song because it looks like it has happened to a lot of people, and I had my fair share," he indicated on Tuesday, January 31.



According to him, "Aso" is a very relatable song that is not gender-specific, so anybody can just experience the narrative behind it and feel the song even more.



He also claimed that even after experiencing heartbreak, he never regretted penning the song.



In addition, Kwabena Kwabena said that life is about real situations, and anything can happen.



“It is what it is, and what is real is real, if something happened yesterday, it can happen tomorrow, it can happen today, so, as you said, everybody go chop breakfast,” he added.



The 'Asor' crooner also revealed that he hasn't been in a relationship for a while after that breakup.



He spoke about his upcoming ‘Love Night Concert’ which will happen on the 11th of February, 2023, at the National Theatre, and urged all singles and couples to purchase their tickets and experience the best time of their lives as we approach the month of love.







