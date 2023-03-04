I cleaned toilets, washed utensils to survive in the UK - Shyy of Nkasei fame

Entertainment of Saturday, 4 March 2023

Shyy, the Ghanaian Hiplife musician, has revealed the hardships he endured while living in the United Kingdom.



The musician, famous for his role in the Nkasei music group, opened up about his life abroad in an interview with Okay FM.



Shyy and his partner, Isaac Mensa, were almost dragged to court in Ghana for composing the controversial hit song "Tuabodom," which ended their music career.



Following the backlash, the duo traveled abroad to pursue their careers. Despite his fame, Shyy noted that he did not receive any preferential treatment in the UK and had to take on menial jobs to survive.



"When I went abroad, I began with cleaning. I was cleaning 17 toilets. After the 17 toilets, I washed utensils at a mental hospital and moved from washing to doing construction work," he revealed.



Shyy also mentioned that many Ghanaians saw him while he was working on construction projects and digging the ground in Bristol.



He received calls from people in Ghana who were surprised to see him doing such work despite his celebrity status.



“In fact, a lot of people in Briston often saw me digging the ground; I even did some of the work (construction) on Liverpool street and so forth...Many Ghanaians saw me while I was doing it.



A lot of people could even call me from Ghana to find out if indeed this was the work I was doing and I replied that, yeah, it's true because you can't survive if you don't do that", he said,” he added.



The musician emphasized the importance of hard work and determination, stating that one cannot survive in a foreign country without doing the necessary work.



Despite the challenges he faced, Shyy is currently back to his music roots with the release of a new EP titled "Tales of Heaven."



