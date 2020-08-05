Entertainment of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Source: Class FM

I charge GHC10K for radio interviews, took GHC50K to appear on UTV – Funny Face

Ghanaian comedian, Funny Face

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has said he takes GHC10,000 before granting media interviews.



He disclosed this in an in interview with Nana Romeo on Accra100.5FM’s mid-morning show Ayekoo Ayeeko on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.



Funny Face, who was in the studios of Accra100.5FM along with a radio set, noted that he carries the set to enable him play and listen to a song he listens to often to keep him from getting depressed.



Funny Face, who recently separated from his second wife, reiterated his advice to men to be weary of women with big behinds.



He said: “Every man who comes into this world and doesn’t heed advice and you claim you like big buttocks, you’ll die. Every man listening to me, don’t chase big buttocks, big buttocks will kill you. I’m passionate about buttocks.”



The comedian, who also gifted host of the show a bottle of perfume worth GHC 3,500, said: “He’s [Nana Romeo] the only brand that can get me here. I take GHC10,000 before making an appearance at an interview for free. I take GHC10,000.”



He added: “Despite’s [UTV] interview, the one that brought the fight, I took GHC50,000. Before you see me at an interview, GHC50,000, but I didn’t know Lil Win was there, I wouldn’t have gone.”



The Comedian was in the news recently for fighting with his colleague comedian Lil Win live on TV.













