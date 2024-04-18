'I changed the face of dance in modern-day entertainment' – DanceGod Lloyd brags

Entertainment of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Popular Ghanaian dancer, DanceGod Lloyd, has hailed himself for giving the dance industry in Ghana, a facelift.



According to him, his dance challenges have influenced the growth of songs in Ghana and Africa as a whole.



He emphasized that through his exploits, the dance industry has gained a high level of respect with several young people taking it up as a career.



Making this known in a tweet he said, “After Legendary Paa Tee and Adjetey Sowah’s era, I played the biggest role in giving the dance industry in Ghana a face in modern day Entertainment. The evidence is there. The number of No.1 songs my dance has influenced”.



Some netizens have also sided with his assertion and believe that he deserves the necessary recognition.



Read his tweet below:



