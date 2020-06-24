Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

I can’t wait to visit Ghana after lockdown – Yemi Alade

Nigerian Afropop singer and multiple award-winner, Yemi Alade, has said Ghana is one of the places she would visit when the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and airports are opened.



Currently, most countries have closed their borders and airports to prevent the importation of the virus.



Ghana’s borders and international airport have been closed since March 2020.



Speaking in a telephone interview with Prince Benjamin on the Class Drive (CD) on Class91.3FM on Tuesday, 23 June 2020, the singer revealed that Ghana is one of the places she would like to visit when the pandemic is over.



She said: “I think Ghana is one of the first places I’m flying to. I’m busily thinking of the beaches, the coconut water, the nice people...”



She also disclosed that she had done some collaborations with some Ghanaian artistes.



“I’ve actually done a few songs with a few Ghanaian artistes, I can’t wait for you guys to get them but I don’t want to say anything, if I say it, I’ve officially let the cat out of the bag. Just watch out, watch out.”



The ‘Johnny’ hitmaker also advised Ghanaians to stay safe and observe the COVID-19 safety protocols.



“For now, mask up, sanitise and wash your hands,” she advised.





