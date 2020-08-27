Entertainment of Thursday, 27 August 2020

I can't wait to jump on a song with Wutah Kobby- Afriyie Wutah

Music duo Wutah

One defunct musical duo that Ghanaians miss to bits is Wutah which was made up of Daniel Morris Nyarko (Wutah Kobby) and Kwadwo Osei Afriyie (Afriyie Wutah).



The group gave the nation hit songs like Kotosa, Burning desire and many more. Their breakup which was confirmed in 2019 came as a big blow to a lot of their fans especially after the release of Bronya.



Since the breakup, there is the perception that there is bad blood between these two artistes. But during an interview on YFM’s Dryve of your Lyfe with Nana Quasi-Wusu (PM), Afriyie Wutah cleared the air on that.



Afriyie Wutah was on the Dryve of your Lyfe to promote his new EP Ayalolo. whilst the interview was ongoing, he was asked if he will be open for a ‘collabo’ with his brother Wutah Kobby.



“Hey, I can’t wait to jump on a song with him” was his reply. He went on further to say that boys don’t fight, they argue and later on settle their differences. So himself and Wutah Kobby are still cool.



He also revealed that he is not related to Wutah Kobby by blood but they grew up in Mamprobi a suburb of Accra and have been friends since class 6.



Afriyie Wutah’s 5 track EP “Ayalolo” is currently available on audio mack, filled with different genres of music.





