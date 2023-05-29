'I can't stop being gay; even numerous deliverances didn't stop it' - Musician

Entertainment of Monday, 29 May 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Popular Nigerian female rapper, Temmie Ovwasa, has disclosed that there have been attempts at delivering him from the spirit of 'lesbianism' but to no avail.



The YBNL princess has always been open about her sexual status and her latest statements have since caused a stir online.



In an interview with the reality star, Doyin, she emphasized that she is a lesbian and has never had any attraction to men.



Temmie said: “I identify as a homosexual woman. This implies that I do not experience any sexual attraction toward men whatsoever. I have never experienced any form of sexual attraction towards men, and I am unfamiliar with that sensation.



“Being homosexual is intrinsic; it is an inherent aspect of your identity. It cannot be altered or transformed. I have undergone countless deliverance sessions, even before turning 18.



She added that over time, she has come to embrace her sexuality and has never for once been tempted to conform.



"Therefore, I am well aware that changing one’s sexual orientation is not possible. You can suppress your sexual and deceive yourself, attempting to conform. Many people have gone through that phase before embracing their true selves and coming out of the closet.



"Sometimes, people consider getting into relationships with the opposite gender just to avoid questions and similar situations. However, who you are is what you are.”