I can't rely on royalties because it's nothing to write home about - Kwaisey Pee

Entertainment of Tuesday, 31 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Highlife artiste Kwaisey Pee has stated that musicians in Ghana cannot rely primarily on their royalties as a source of income because it's not very appealing.



Speaking on GTV’s Breakfast Show, he asserted that the royalties in Ghana are not enough and artistes need more funding to support themselves.



“Yes, and I’m making money from my music, not from royalties. I have streams, and I have shows. You cannot really rely on it (royalties), especially in Ghana, but elsewhere, yes.



“I get royalties from other places, but in Ghana, it’s nothing to write home about. So if you're here and you say, I’m doing music, so I’m going to rely on royalties; you’re not going to make it," he explained.



The 'Mehia Odo' artiste went on to say that, despite Rex Omar's efforts, he feels the country's royalty system in Ghana provides a variety of justifications for not paying out royalties.



“Rex Omar is the head of GHAMRO, and he is doing his best. Sometimes you try to find out, and they will be like, ‘there are people who use your music, and they don’t want to pay. You understand.



"I'm saying there are FM stations, pubs and drinking establishments, restaurants, and places. It’s the system," he stated.



Kwaisey Pee also pointed out that many musicians nowadays make money online, but not from royalties in Ghana.



“YouTube, Audiomack, iTunes, Amazon, Boomplay—they are the ones making money now. I mean giving the artistes money now, not the royalties,” he shared.







