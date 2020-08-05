Entertainment of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Source: My News GH

I can't kill myself if you refuse to laugh at my hilarious jokes - Ajeezay fumes

Comedian Ajeezay

Chance on any Ajeezay wordplay and you will certainly burst into laughter.



The gravity of his creativity is simply overwhelming and unique to leave a lasting impression even on people with a different attitude towards comedy.



Ajeezay’s jokes capture the literal, unconventional approach of interpreting objects and popular maxims with physical demonstrations.



The seriousness with which he approaches his craft is enough for one to laugh their ribs out.



When Ajeezay was asked in an exclusive interview how he feels and reacts after some people refuse to laugh at his hilarious jokes even when the majority of the audience can be seen laughing their hearts out, he remarked “Every comedian once in a while experience a bad day where things don’t seem to click."



"But when I’m in my element and things seem to be going according to plan then obviously you find a lot of people laughing at the auditorium."



“However, when I realize that some few people are not laughing I don’t really care about it. Because if the majority are happy with the jokes and you alone refuse to laugh I can’t kill myself.



“In fact, there’s nothing I can do. I have done my part maybe your problem is bigger than my jokes.” he told Amansan Krakye on GBC Radio Central in Cape Coast.

